Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Surface Oncology Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Surface Oncology Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,941,262.85% -78.2% -67.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 7.3 and 7.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 46.5% respectively. About 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.