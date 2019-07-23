Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) Reaches $2.43 52-Week Low; Progenics Pharmaceuticals Has 1.78 Sentiment

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc (PGNX) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 71 funds increased and started new holdings, while 40 sold and decreased their positions in Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 63.56 million shares, down from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 27 Increased: 53 New Position: 18.

The stock of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.21 target or 9.00% below today’s $2.43 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $67.52 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $2.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.08 million less. The stock decreased 6.73% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $2.425. About 42,103 shares traded. Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has declined 69.08% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.51% the S&P500.

More notable recent Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Introducing the New 2020 Malibu Wakesetter 23 MXZ – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old buyouts surf software’s frothy wave – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/19/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Verrica Rallies, Aclaris Flunked Hair Loss Study, 3 Biotechs To IPO – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, up 15.07% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Surface Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 313.33% negative EPS growth.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company has market cap of $67.52 million. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation 47. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Phocas Financial Corp. holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc owns 2.29 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farallon Capital Management Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 4.20 million shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.15% in the stock. Fosun International Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 472,580 shares.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $443.10 million. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen -targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products.

The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 307,660 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) has declined 34.41% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGNX); 11/05/2018 – Progenics And Fellow Plaintiffs Valeant, Salix and Wyeth Reach Patent Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 02/04/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 08/03/2018 Progenics Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA- CO,OTHER PLAINTIFFS ALLEGE PRODUCTS FOR WHICH PAR IS SEEKING U.S. MARKETING APPROVAL INFRINGES CO’S,OTHER PLAINTIFFS’ U.S. PATENTS; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.3% Position in Progenics; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Settlement Concerns Relistor; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – FDA WILL EXTEND REVIEW OF NDA FOR AZEDRA (IOBENGUANE l 131) BY THREE MONTHS TO JULY 30, 2018

Analysts await Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% EPS growth.