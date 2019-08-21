Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.07 N/A -1.63 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 31 16066.22 N/A -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Surface Oncology Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zai Lab Limited are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zai Lab Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance while Zai Lab Limited has 38.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.