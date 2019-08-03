Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Comparison side by side

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.18 N/A -1.63 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Surface Oncology Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.25 consensus price target and a 302.98% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.