Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Comparison side by side

Both Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 105 67.76 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Surface Oncology Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Surface Oncology Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $115, while its potential upside is 12.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 88.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.