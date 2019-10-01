Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Contrasting side by side

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.10 167.12M -0.39 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,319,652,018.74% -58.9% -44.2%

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. On the competitive side is, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 274.33% upside.

Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. was more bearish than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.