Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparison side by side

Both Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Surface Oncology Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Surface Oncology Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. On the competitive side is, Novo Nordisk A/S which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Novo Nordisk A/S on the other hand boasts of a $400 average target price and a 655.57% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 9.8%. About 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.