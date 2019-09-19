Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Comparison side by side

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.37 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Surface Oncology Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 consensus target price and a 78.97% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 49.9%. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.