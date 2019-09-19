Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Comparison side by side

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.63
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|21
|36.37
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
Demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Surface Oncology Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Morphic Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 consensus target price and a 78.97% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Surface Oncology Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 49.9%. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-5.56%
|-20.79%
|-53.67%
|-61.16%
|-79.78%
|-47.88%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Morphic Holding Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.