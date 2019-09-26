Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparing side by side

Both Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and its Quick Ratio is 19.7. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Surface Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.