Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Comparison side by side

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.65 N/A -0.11 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.35 N/A -6.84 0.00

Demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Surface Oncology Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $21.25, which is potential 129.98% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. was less bearish than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.