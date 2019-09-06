Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparing side by side

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.09 N/A -1.63 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.59 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Surface Oncology Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Surface Oncology Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Surface Oncology Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,437.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 10.9% respectively. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.