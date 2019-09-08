Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Comparing side by side

Since Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.08 N/A -1.63 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.3. The Current Ratio of rival G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, which is potential 24.07% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 93.3% respectively. 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.