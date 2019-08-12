Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Comparing side by side

Both Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.21 N/A -1.63 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 80.42 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. On the competitive side is, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 9 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Surface Oncology Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $16.75, while its potential upside is 525.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 60.4%. About 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.