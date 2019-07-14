Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.59 N/A -0.11 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 221.26 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.3. The Current Ratio of rival Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Surface Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Surface Oncology Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $19.4, which is potential -9.94% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -2.36% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 43.18% stronger performance.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.