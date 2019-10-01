Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 54.70M -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Surface Oncology Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Surface Oncology Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 311,503,416.86% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Surface Oncology Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential 60.98% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 98.8%. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.