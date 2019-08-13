Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.06 N/A -1.63 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Surface Oncology Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. On the competitive side is, Edesa Biotech Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Edesa Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 25.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. was more bearish than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.