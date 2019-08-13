Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|2.06
|N/A
|-1.63
|0.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Surface Oncology Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. On the competitive side is, Edesa Biotech Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Edesa Biotech Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 25.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-5.56%
|-20.79%
|-53.67%
|-61.16%
|-79.78%
|-47.88%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. was more bearish than Edesa Biotech Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
