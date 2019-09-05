Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Comparing side by side

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.99 N/A -1.63 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Surface Oncology Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Surface Oncology Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Surface Oncology Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 389.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. was more bearish than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.