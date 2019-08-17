Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Comparing side by side

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.94 N/A -1.63 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.54 N/A -1.10 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 10.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.