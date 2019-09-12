Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|3
|2.32
|N/A
|-1.63
|0.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Surface Oncology Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
11.3 and 11.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. Its rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-5.56%
|-20.79%
|-53.67%
|-61.16%
|-79.78%
|-47.88%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.
Summary
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.