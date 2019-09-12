Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 3 2.32 N/A -1.63 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Surface Oncology Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

11.3 and 11.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. Its rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.