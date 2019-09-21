Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Comparison side by side

Since Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Surface Oncology Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Surface Oncology Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Biofrontera AG had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Biofrontera AG beats Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.