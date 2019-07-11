Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.47 N/A -0.11 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 29.77 N/A -11.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Surface Oncology Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Surface Oncology Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

11.3 and 11.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. Its rival BeiGene Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36% BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BeiGene Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.