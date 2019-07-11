Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|2.47
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|131
|29.77
|N/A
|-11.97
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Surface Oncology Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Surface Oncology Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
Liquidity
11.3 and 11.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. Its rival BeiGene Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-11.54%
|-0.72%
|-25.27%
|-49.7%
|-69.08%
|-2.36%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|13.57%
|3.84%
|-1.46%
|10.06%
|-28.65%
|-4.86%
For the past year Surface Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BeiGene Ltd.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
