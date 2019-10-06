Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Comparison side by side

Both Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Surface Oncology Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Surface Oncology Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,640,287.77% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.3. The Current Ratio of rival ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Surface Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 9.1%. About 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.