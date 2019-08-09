Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.18 N/A -1.63 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

The current Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 453.19%.

Roughly 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend.

Surface Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.