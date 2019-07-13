Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.59 N/A -0.11 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Surface Oncology Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 19.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. was less bearish than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.