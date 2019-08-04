Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) Analysts See $-0.62 EPS; Shorts at Ascendis Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (ASND) Raised By 40.09%

Ascendis Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ASND) had an increase of 40.09% in short interest. ASND’s SI was 1.80 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 40.09% from 1.29 million shares previously. With 325,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Ascendis Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ASND)’s short sellers to cover ASND’s short positions. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.35. About 361,621 shares traded or 13.86% up from the average. Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has risen 73.22% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ASND News: 08/05/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Dosing of First Subjects in Phase 1 Trial of TransCon CNP; 30/05/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – CONTINUED EXECUTION AND ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED MILESTONES ACROSS 3 WHOLLY-OWNED CLINICAL PROGRAMS IN RARE ENDOCRINE DISEASES; 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 195.4 MLN COMPARED TO EUR 180.3 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 02/04/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Appoints Thomas A. Larson as Chief Commercial Officer; 07/05/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Poster Presentation on TransCon PTH Phase 1 Trial at the European Congress of Endocrinology; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Adds Ascendis Pharma A/S; 23/04/2018 – NODELMAN SAYS ASCENDIS PHARMA WORTH $289/SHARE AT SOHN CONF; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE: PLANS TO INCREASE TRANSCON FLIGHTS FROM L.A. BASIN; 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – RARE DISEASE ENDOCRINOLOGY PIPELINE ADVANCES, WITH SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES ANTICIPATED OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 19/03/2018 Ascendis Pharma Announces Two Posters on Rare Disease Pipeline Programs at ENDO 2018

Analysts expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to report $-0.62 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 15.07% from last quarter’s $-0.73 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Surface Oncology, Inc.’s analysts see 313.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 51,930 shares traded. Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has declined 79.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SURF News: 16/05/2018 – Surface Oncology Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 23/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INSTITUTES FOR BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH INC REPORTS 14.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 Surface Oncology Announces Closing of $119.5 Million Aggregate Financing, Consisting of $108.0 Million Initial Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – Surface Oncology 1Q Net $31.2M

Among 6 analysts covering Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ascendis Pharma had 16 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 31 with “Buy”. The stock of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Wedbush. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the shares of ASND in report on Monday, June 3 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. J.P. Morgan maintained Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) rating on Sunday, March 24. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $185 target. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $5.46 billion. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company has market cap of $61.81 million. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation 47. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

