Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) Analysts See $-0.62 EPS; Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Shorts Up By 0.1%

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) had an increase of 0.1% in short interest. KRO’s SI was 4.60M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.1% from 4.59 million shares previously. With 341,600 avg volume, 14 days are for Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO)’s short sellers to cover KRO’s short positions. The SI to Kronos Worldwide Inc’s float is 20.5%. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 289,168 shares traded or 16.34% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 06/03/2018 – Kronos Ranked Number One for Time & Attendance in 2018 Best in KLAS Report; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 03/05/2018 – Fourth-annual Battle of the Interns Moves to Boston TechJam, Presented by MassTLC and Kronos; 21/05/2018 – Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Barbican, London – a fertile collaboration; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 22/03/2018 – The Workforce Institute at Kronos Announces New European Board Member, Dr. Steffi Burkhart; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kronos Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRO); 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes

Analysts expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to report $-0.62 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 15.07% from last quarter’s $-0.73 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Surface Oncology, Inc.’s analysts see 313.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 37,007 shares traded. Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has declined 69.08% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SURF News: 16/05/2018 – Surface Oncology Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 23/04/2018 Surface Oncology Announces Closing of $119.5 Million Aggregate Financing, Consisting of $108.0 Million Initial Public Offering; 23/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INSTITUTES FOR BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH INC REPORTS 14.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Surface Oncology 1Q Net $31.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Kronos Worldwide, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 164,253 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 10,774 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity reported 52,700 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 31,296 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 35,179 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt accumulated 15,474 shares. Arrowstreet Cap L P reported 0.01% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 1.90 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 15,952 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 26,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 5,252 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 112,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp reported 1,712 shares stake. Pnc Financial stated it has 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 9.77 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

Among 2 analysts covering Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kronos Worldwide had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Venator Evaluating Feasible Options On TiO2 Pricing And Pori Capex Spending – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kaman Corporation (KAMN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KRONOS Worldwide declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.