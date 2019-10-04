Support.com (SPRT) Upgraded By BidaskScore; New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Has 3.12 Sentiment

New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) investors sentiment decreased to 3.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.33, from 3.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 103 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 33 reduced and sold their holdings in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 217.76 million shares, up from 186.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding New York Mortgage Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 23 Increased: 79 New Position: 24.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)‘s rating was upgraded by expert analysts at BidaskScore to a Hold rating in a an analyst report released on 4 October.

The stock increased 1.96% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.56. About 118,929 shares traded or 54.41% up from the average. Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) has declined 43.84% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SPRT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Supportcom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPRT); 03/04/2018 – HG Data Announces Elizabeth Cholawsky as Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – support.com 1Q Rev $16.5M; 08/05/2018 – support.com 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 22/03/2018 support.com 4Q Rev $16.3M; 08/05/2018 – Support.com 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud software primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.59 million. The firm offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers , warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets.

Analysts await New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYMT’s profit will be $43.98M for 8.87 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.50% EPS growth.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The companyÂ’s investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities. It has a 11.52 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 2.04M shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) has declined 0.97% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. for 325,000 shares. Advisors Preferred Llc owns 274,739 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. has 0.2% invested in the company for 4.73 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 37,115 shares.

