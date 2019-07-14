Support.com Inc. (SPRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With j2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) and j2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) compete with each other in the Internet Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com Inc. 2 0.43 N/A -0.48 0.00 j2 Global Inc. 83 3.56 N/A 1.95 43.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Support.com Inc. and j2 Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -14.3% j2 Global Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Support.com Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.56 beta. From a competition point of view, j2 Global Inc. has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Support.com Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, j2 Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Support.com Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than j2 Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Support.com Inc. and j2 Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 j2 Global Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, j2 Global Inc.’s average price target is $90.5, while its potential upside is 1.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.9% of Support.com Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of j2 Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 14.88% of Support.com Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, j2 Global Inc. has 5.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Support.com Inc. 10.55% 8.56% 0% -13.62% -17.47% -2.03% j2 Global Inc. -5.06% -5.29% 2.97% 13.52% -1.24% 21.52%

For the past year Support.com Inc. has -2.03% weaker performance while j2 Global Inc. has 21.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors j2 Global Inc. beats Support.com Inc.

Support.com, Inc. provides cloud-based software and services primarily in North America. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its technology support services programs include computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support for both the consumer and small and medium business markets. The companyÂ’s Support.com Cloud offering is a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel; and to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost agent productivity, and improve the customer experience. It also provides end-user software products, including tools and apps designed to address technology issues, such as computer and mobile device maintenance, optimization, and security. The companyÂ’s principal software products include SUPERAntiSpyware, a product designed for malware protection and removal; Cosmos for PC, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization; and ARO for PC registry cleaning and repair. It markets its end-user software products directly, principally online, as well as through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Business Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations. This segment provides online fax services under the eFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer names; on-demand voice and unified communications services under the eVoice and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, and SugarSync names; hosted email security, email encryption, and email filtering and archival services under the FuseMail name; email marketing services under the Campaigner name; and cloud-based customer relationship management solutions under the CampaignerCRM name. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of Web properties, including PCMag.com, IGN.com, Speedtest.net, AskMen.com, TechBargains.com, Offers.com, and Everydayhealth.com that offer technology products, gaming and lifestyle products and services, news and commentary related products, speed testing for Internet and network connections, and online deals and discounts for consumers, as well as professional networking tools, targeted emails, and white papers for IT professionals. This segment also sells display and video advertising solutions, as well as targets advertising across the Internet; sells business-to-business leads for IT vendors; promotes deals and discounts on its Web properties for consumers; and licenses the right to use PCMag's Editors' Choice logo and other copyrighted editorial content to businesses. The company was formerly known as j2 Global Communications, Inc. and changed its name to j2 Global, Inc. in December 2011. j2 Global, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.