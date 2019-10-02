Support.com Inc. (SPRT) and Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Comparison side by side

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) and Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV), both competing one another are Internet Software & Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com Inc. 2 0.00 13.98M -0.37 0.00 Telenav Inc. 8 -1.64 29.24M -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com Inc. 872,332,459.75% -13.7% -10.7% Telenav Inc. 370,595,690.75% -45.7% -18.9%

Support.com Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.16 beta. Telenav Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Support.com Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Telenav Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Support.com Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Telenav Inc.

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Support.com Inc. and Telenav Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Telenav Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Telenav Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 60.26%.

Support.com Inc. and Telenav Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.9% and 50.3%. Insiders held 14.88% of Support.com Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.2% of Telenav Inc. shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Support.com Inc. 0% 1.97% -27.23% -37.94% -43.84% -36.99% Telenav Inc. 5.25% 13.21% 56.13% 114.32% 76.26% 132.27%

For the past year Support.com Inc. had bearish trend while Telenav Inc. had bullish trend.

On 7 of the 11 factors Support.com Inc. beats Telenav Inc.

Support.com, Inc. provides cloud-based software and services primarily in North America. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its technology support services programs include computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support for both the consumer and small and medium business markets. The companyÂ’s Support.com Cloud offering is a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel; and to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost agent productivity, and improve the customer experience. It also provides end-user software products, including tools and apps designed to address technology issues, such as computer and mobile device maintenance, optimization, and security. The companyÂ’s principal software products include SUPERAntiSpyware, a product designed for malware protection and removal; Cosmos for PC, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization; and ARO for PC registry cleaning and repair. It markets its end-user software products directly, principally online, as well as through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.