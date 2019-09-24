Support.com Inc. (SPRT) and Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Comparing side by side

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) and Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) are two firms in the Internet Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com Inc. 2 0.41 N/A -0.37 0.00 Snap Inc. 14 16.92 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Support.com Inc. and Snap Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com Inc. 0.00% -13.7% -10.7% Snap Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -39%

Liquidity

Support.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Snap Inc. which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Snap Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Support.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Support.com Inc. and Snap Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Snap Inc. 1 11 8 2.40

Meanwhile, Snap Inc.’s consensus price target is $16.55, while its potential downside is -3.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.9% of Support.com Inc. shares and 33.7% of Snap Inc. shares. Support.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.88%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.6% of Snap Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Support.com Inc. 0% 1.97% -27.23% -37.94% -43.84% -36.99% Snap Inc. -4.6% 17.07% 50% 155.71% 36.92% 204.9%

For the past year Support.com Inc. had bearish trend while Snap Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Snap Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Support.com Inc.

Support.com, Inc. provides cloud-based software and services primarily in North America. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its technology support services programs include computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support for both the consumer and small and medium business markets. The companyÂ’s Support.com Cloud offering is a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel; and to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost agent productivity, and improve the customer experience. It also provides end-user software products, including tools and apps designed to address technology issues, such as computer and mobile device maintenance, optimization, and security. The companyÂ’s principal software products include SUPERAntiSpyware, a product designed for malware protection and removal; Cosmos for PC, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization; and ARO for PC registry cleaning and repair. It markets its end-user software products directly, principally online, as well as through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company. It offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. The company also provides a suite of content tools for partners to build, edit, and publish snaps and attachments based on editorial content; and Spectacles, which are sunglasses that capture video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Venice, California.