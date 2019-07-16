Support.com Inc. (SPRT) and BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Comparison side by side

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) and BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) compete against each other in the Internet Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com Inc. 2 0.41 N/A -0.48 0.00 BroadVision Inc. 1 1.48 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -14.3% BroadVision Inc. 0.00% -182.9% -100.9%

Risk and Volatility

Support.com Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.56. Competitively, BroadVision Inc.’s 49.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Support.com Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, BroadVision Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Support.com Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BroadVision Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.9% of Support.com Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.3% of BroadVision Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.88% of Support.com Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, BroadVision Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Support.com Inc. 10.55% 8.56% 0% -13.62% -17.47% -2.03% BroadVision Inc. 0.88% -14.93% -29.64% -33.3% -49.33% 0%

Summary

Support.com Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BroadVision Inc.

Support.com, Inc. provides cloud-based software and services primarily in North America. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its technology support services programs include computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support for both the consumer and small and medium business markets. The companyÂ’s Support.com Cloud offering is a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel; and to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost agent productivity, and improve the customer experience. It also provides end-user software products, including tools and apps designed to address technology issues, such as computer and mobile device maintenance, optimization, and security. The companyÂ’s principal software products include SUPERAntiSpyware, a product designed for malware protection and removal; Cosmos for PC, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization; and ARO for PC registry cleaning and repair. It markets its end-user software products directly, principally online, as well as through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.