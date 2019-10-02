Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Upped By $324,000 Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stake; Orleans Capital Management Has Cut 3M (MMM) Position By $884,895

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased 3M Corp (MMM) stake by 68.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 5,115 shares as 3M Corp (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Orleans Capital Management Corp holds 2,330 shares with $404,000 value, down from 7,445 last quarter. 3M Corp now has $91.11B valuation. The stock decreased 3.66% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $158.38. About 3.18M shares traded or 14.29% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj acquired 4,000 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 8,000 shares with $651,000 value, up from 4,000 last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $8.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $81.4. About 738,051 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.47 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $177.63’s average target is 12.15% above currents $158.38 stock price. 3M had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18200 target in Friday, July 12 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NewsBreak: Dow Plunges More Than 300 on Market Selloff – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower to Start October – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9.

