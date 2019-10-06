Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Trimmed By $420,000 Its Citigroup (C) Stake; Gold Resource Has 1.17 Sentiment

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 6,000 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 34,000 shares with $2.38 million value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $153.01B valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.18, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 41 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 35 cut down and sold stakes in Gold Resource Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 27.60 million shares, up from 27.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gold Resource Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 23 Increased: 30 New Position: 11.

The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 685,921 shares traded. Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) has declined 45.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.69% the S&P500.

Sprott Inc. holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Gold Resource Corporation for 290,200 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp owns 3.60 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 992,260 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.04% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 530,400 shares.

Analysts await Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. GORO’s profit will be $4.58 million for 11.50 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Gold Resource Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $88,563 activity.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for and produces gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. The company has market cap of $210.54 million. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. It has a 76.67 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 17 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,074 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for and produces gold and silver in Mexico and the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,434 were reported by Cape Ann Bancorp. Advisory Network Lc reported 29,281 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 38,332 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg reported 3.05 million shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 12,472 shares. Ci Investments Incorporated reported 1.69M shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 55,895 shares. Country Fincl Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 248 shares. Rampart Inv Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Maltese Cap Mgmt Limited reported 523,500 shares. Ajo LP holds 4.40 million shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 67,299 shares. Mariner Lc reported 0.06% stake. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 122,207 shares.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $85.25’s average target is 25.04% above currents $68.18 stock price. Citigroup had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, October 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.