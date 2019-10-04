Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Trimmed American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Position By $352,000; Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 12 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 16 reduced and sold their holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 12.08 million shares, up from 9.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 6 New Position: 6.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 28.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,000 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 10,000 shares with $880,000 value, down from 14,000 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $45.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $93.08. About 1.09M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS

More notable recent Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Whatâ€™s Driving CarMaxâ€™s Strong Q2? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “CarMax Inc (KMX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Calix Broadband Performance Testing Service Accelerates WesTel Systems Toward CAF Compliance – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Calix Continues Innovation for First in Market CAF Performance Testing Solution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 11,431 shares traded. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $446.38 million. It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. for 2.20 million shares. Guild Investment Management Inc. owns 60,009 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.65% invested in the company for 1.40 million shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Altfest L J & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 29,767 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Electric Power has $10500 highest and $78 lowest target. $94.60’s average target is 1.63% above currents $93.08 stock price. American Electric Power had 14 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, August 12. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.19M for 19.39 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.