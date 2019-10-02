Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Lifted by $324,000; Cardinal Health (CAH) Shareholder Kwmg Lifted Position

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $651,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $81.4. About 738,051 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 25/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 2.44 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CARB, CAH & JE – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CARB, CAH, TXT and OLLI – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Management stated it has 0.24% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 42,899 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Guggenheim Cap invested in 308,746 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.1% or 13,298 shares. Pzena Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 3.64 million shares. Cambridge Fin Grp reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 11,361 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York owns 45,009 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nomura Holding owns 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 24,031 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.02% or 2.65M shares in its portfolio. Shoker Invest Counsel accumulated 11,534 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd holds 63,254 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 18,252 shares. Clark Estates New York holds 62,700 shares.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Boeing stock slides on potential delays to 737 MAX return – Wichita Business Journal” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Spirit AeroSystems, Boeing agree on long-term partnership – Wichita Business Journal” published on December 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SPR) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Spirit AeroSystems earnings rise in Q4 – Wichita Business Journal” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays says 737 MAX return not likely until early 2020 – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.