Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Boosted as Valuation Rose; Wedbush Securities Has Raised Holding in Leggett & Platt (LEG) by $339,696

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 74,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 8,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 45,652 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 37,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 1.27M shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust Trust reported 0% stake. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp reported 0.02% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers has 10,252 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 134,873 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Leavell Management invested 0.04% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.27% or 395,565 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp holds 94,136 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 0% or 7,792 shares. Bridges Invest Management Inc accumulated 51,854 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 62 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Advisory invested in 0.22% or 3.05 million shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 19,057 shares to 221,859 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 19,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,319 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (SHV).

