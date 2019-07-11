Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Stake In Intel (INTC) Was Has Raised; Kar Auction Services (KAR) Holding Maintained by Mawer Investment Management Ltd

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 4.60 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 68,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.69M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.20M, up from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.47. About 1.33M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KAR Names New Leader for Autoniq NYSE:KAR – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2018, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Plunged Nearly 20% This Morning – Fox Business” published on February 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of KAR Auction Services Are Moving on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auction Services 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Has Pulled 4 Interim Levers to Reclaim Lost Ground – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) PT Cut to $52 at Mizuho Securities Despite Positive Near Term Checks – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is It Time to Take Profits on Intel Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: New Highs Are Here, But Can They Last? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.