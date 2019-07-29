Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; Iron Mountain (IRM) Shareholder Ngam Advisors LP Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 8,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,710 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, down from 71,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 854,825 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $217.89. About 482,317 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. IRM’s profit will be $146.32 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Iron Mountain Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Brown Bag Portfolio April Review – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron Mountain: Why The Selloff – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3,001 shares to 39,441 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr Inc accumulated 53,943 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 383,599 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 23,840 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, L And S Advsrs has 0.16% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Bancorp Of Mellon has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Norinchukin State Bank The reported 56,737 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Korea Invest Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Avalon Ltd Liability Com owns 379,790 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 500 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 34,399 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Tru Company Of Virginia Va holds 0.82% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 174,738 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Lc has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Finance Services owns 1,150 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Qs Investors Ltd Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 2,196 shares. Buckingham Cap Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 33,119 shares. First Comml Bank reported 4,612 shares stake. Optimum Advsrs accumulated 4,032 shares or 0.25% of the stock. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa holds 2,982 shares. South State has 84,796 shares. Fundx Invest Gp Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 3,330 shares. Pitcairn owns 11,633 shares. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri has invested 1.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blb&B reported 3,922 shares. 1,737 are held by Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc. Sterling Global Strategies Ltd stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).