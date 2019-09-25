Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Lowered by $556,000; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Palestra Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $25.19 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 189,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $176.74M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $136.83. About 4.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 1.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard C Young Company Ltd holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,189 shares. 6.99 million were accumulated by Independent Franchise Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 52,179 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Oh stated it has 4.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp stated it has 283,057 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). James Investment holds 195,401 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.30 million shares. Atwood And Palmer stated it has 6,981 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Covington stated it has 338,594 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Fragasso Grp Inc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,434 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity stated it has 6.39M shares. Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 2.73% or 27,555 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 897,224 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $105.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 62,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.42 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Js Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 324,000 shares or 6.62% of its portfolio. 24,992 were accumulated by Cheviot Value Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi owns 147,551 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. First Manhattan has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Charter Tru stated it has 12,826 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nomura accumulated 297,872 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,152 shares. 5.10M are owned by Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp. River Road Asset Limited Liability Co owns 2,722 shares. Act Ii Management Lp invested in 5.49% or 43,051 shares. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harber Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North American Management owns 2.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 104,980 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).