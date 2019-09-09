Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Upped as Valuation Rose; Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Shareholder Invesco LTD Cut Position as Stock Rose

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 5.74 million shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS 50 SCHEDULED CANCELLATIONS IN NORTHEAST THURSDAY; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 25,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.56% . The institutional investor held 57,651 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 83,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.18. About 53,094 shares traded. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 39.52% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Huron Consulting; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Sees FY Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.40; 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 19C, EST. 48C; 29/03/2018 Huron Amends and Extends Senior Secured Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Huron Consulting at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 29/03/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP-AMENDED INCREASES ALLOWABLE AMOUNT OF INCREASES TO REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT/NEW/ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS FROM $100 MLN TO $150 MLN; 09/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP HOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE PAY; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Rev $193.7M

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calls Pop on AAL; DAL Earnings in Focus – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Airline to build maintenance base at RDU, plots hires of technicians, pilots, attendants – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buffett’s Airline Bets: What’s the Record 3 Years In? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Great Job Delta! – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “How one group helped recruit American to fly DFW-Israel route – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is TiVo Corporation (TIVO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fang Holdings (SFUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Marketing Services Growth – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Completes Fairway Technologies Acquisition – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Broadridge (BR) Completes Financial Database Services Buyout – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Navigant Consulting (NCI) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 229,265 shares to 331,444 shares, valued at $42.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 34,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

