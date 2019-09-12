Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Lowered by $355,000; Howland Capital Management Has Lifted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $450,170 as Stock Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 168,281 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.45 million, up from 164,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121.27. About 7.21 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $430,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 2.24 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter Trust Com holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 66,251 shares. California-based Strategic Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Broderick Brian C invested in 84,547 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,426 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 12,570 shares. 3,349 were accumulated by Retirement Planning Group. Main Street Rech holds 9.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 375,292 shares. Sandhill Capital Prns holds 7,813 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 49,820 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd Co stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 2.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation has invested 1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 54,124 shares.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 45,398 shares to 142,226 shares, valued at $13.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 30,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,696 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 25.65 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent And Com Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 13,329 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.5% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Clean Yield Group holds 57,320 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 24,520 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.18% stake. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department owns 4,576 shares. 13.22M were reported by Geode Ltd Llc. 7.62M were accumulated by Fil Limited. Camarda Fin Limited Co stated it has 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 12,372 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 93,199 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Limited accumulated 0.16% or 92,810 shares. Burns J W Company Inc New York owns 4,855 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors owns 81,945 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio.