Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Raised Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position By $324,000; Griffin Asset Management Has Upped Bank Of America (BAC) Holding

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 6.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc acquired 11,187 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 176,995 shares with $5.13 million value, up from 165,808 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $280.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Equity Trading Increases 38% (Video); 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH GROUP REPORTS MEAN UK GENDER PAY GAP FOR 2017 OF 28.7 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj acquired 4,000 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 8,000 shares with $651,000 value, up from 4,000 last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $8.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.12M shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) stake by 14,298 shares to 43,631 valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 7,142 shares and now owns 20,585 shares. Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 132,707 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Tn accumulated 13,463 shares. Diversified Trust holds 25,155 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 8.11M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 15,171 shares. Avenir Corp owns 3.88% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.28M shares. Uss Inv Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.50 million shares. Pitcairn holds 190,802 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 14,982 were reported by Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Co reported 643,968 shares stake. Shoker Inv Counsel has 14,753 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Captrust Finance Advisors owns 353,227 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ameritas Inv Prns owns 318,198 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Primecap Management Company Ca invested in 0.78% or 36.40 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 11.04% above currents $30.17 stock price. Bank of America had 13 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Friday, September 6. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.12% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Kbc Nv reported 94,924 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 102,467 shares. Fmr owns 1.44M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 100 were accumulated by Financial Architects. Pathstone Family Office Llc stated it has 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Lazard Asset Management Limited reported 17,071 shares stake. Amer Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Prescott Group Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 15,500 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 7,185 shares. Wesbanco State Bank Incorporated holds 0.39% or 98,451 shares in its portfolio. Tpg Grp (Sbs) Advisors holds 1.54 million shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 5,290 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.