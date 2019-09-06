Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Decreased By $897,750 Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj acquired 2,000 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 3,000 shares with $742,000 value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $217.58B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $229.59. About 4.20 million shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky analyzed 4,750 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)'s stock rose 5.93%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 185,004 shares with $35.15 million value, down from 189,754 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $124.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $207.65. About 1.63 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 56,711 shares to 449,681 valued at $111.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 18,600 shares and now owns 87,111 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen Inc has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 3.78% above currents $207.65 stock price. Amgen Inc had 16 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, August 19 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $20500 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 29. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, September 5. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Neutral” rating and $23000 target. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.00 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 18.18% above currents $229.59 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.