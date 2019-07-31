Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; INTERCURE LTD ORDINARY SHARES ISRAEL (IRCLF) SI Increased By 188.89%

INTERCURE LTD ORDINARY SHARES ISRAEL (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) had an increase of 188.89% in short interest. IRCLF’s SI was 5,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 188.89% from 1,800 shares previously. With 15,100 avg volume, 0 days are for INTERCURE LTD ORDINARY SHARES ISRAEL (OTCMKTS:IRCLF)’s short sellers to cover IRCLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 18.92% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 260 shares traded. InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj acquired 2,000 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 3,000 shares with $742,000 value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $236.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $249.01. About 3.20 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of UNH in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 2,000 shares to 3,000 valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 300 shares and now owns 6,100 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

InterCure Ltd. invests in the biomedical, life sciences, and biotechnology sectors in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $156.63 million. The firm was formerly known as Ben Gavish Ltd. and changed its name to InterCure Ltd. in June 1997. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) news was published by Profitconfidential.com which published an article titled: “InterCure Stock: Why This Israeli Marijuana Stock Gained 100% in January and 1,000% in 2018 – Profit Confidential” on January 31, 2019.