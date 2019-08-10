Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Raised Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position by $357,000; Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Position Held by Rivernorth Capital Management Llc

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 576,720 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, up from 608,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 40,008 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 3.71 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes accumulated 73,824 shares. 180,976 were reported by Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership. Fort Washington Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 5,334 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 761,237 shares. Tillar stated it has 31,765 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.16% or 15.25M shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 11,102 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.09% stake. 81,999 were accumulated by Usca Ria. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 0.25% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.1% or 23,980 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners invested in 76 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 181,163 are owned by Sei Invs. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co reported 0.25% stake.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 200 shares to 300 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 49,002 shares. Moreover, Lincoln National Corporation has 0.05% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 1607 Prtnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 113,700 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 14,880 shares. Karpus Management accumulated 0.03% or 56,883 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Brave Asset Inc holds 0.16% or 23,331 shares. Merriman Wealth Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0% or 1,540 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 242,083 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Invest Associate Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Moreover, Twin Focus Capital Partners Ltd Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 16,800 are owned by Koshinski Asset Management. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 1.23M shares. Smith Moore And, a Missouri-based fund reported 80,557 shares.