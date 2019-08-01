Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Cut as Market Value Declined; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $16.52 Million

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 30,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 5.14 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 423,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 6.21 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.11M, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 12.36 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes GBP22 Bln Offer for Sky, Trumping Fox Bid; 22/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING NOW ON @MSNBC: Trump lawyer John Dowd out, NBC News confirms; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 09/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen Used #Trump Organization Email in #StormyDaniels ArrangementsMore via @S_Fitzpatrick &; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 100,000 shares to 369,350 shares, valued at $60.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kistler invested in 0.54% or 32,628 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Btc invested in 0.54% or 85,301 shares. Argent Tru Co invested in 0.91% or 216,774 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 13,319 shares. The Ohio-based Park Oh has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Security Natl Trust Co holds 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 6,548 shares. Research Global owns 4.05 million shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.27 million shares stake. 37,566 are held by Roosevelt Invest Gru. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv holds 117,807 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. 10 stated it has 10,363 shares. Nwi Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.74% or 705,000 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.08% or 4,687 shares in its portfolio.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

