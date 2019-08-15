Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lifted by $381,000; Bank Of Montreal Has Lifted Its Kbr (KBR) Holding by $6.99 Million

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 516.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 368,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 439,322 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 71,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 2.41M shares traded or 113.02% up from the average. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – TERM LOAN A FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FUND KBR’S LOAN TO JKC JOINT VENTURE IN ORDER TO COMPLETE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT ON ICHTHYS PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing with $2.15 Billion Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – KBR Joint Venture Signs Contract for Australia’s New Naval Shipbuilding College; 12/04/2018 – KBR Expands Proprietary ROSE Technology into Latin America with ENAP Contract in Chile; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC KBR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – KBR Acquires Carillion’s Aspire Defence Interests; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR BACKLOG INCREASED FROM $10.6 BLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO $13.2 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – Platts: KBR, Anton Oil to win management contracts at Iraq’s Majnoon oil field; 22/05/2018 – KBR Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97 million shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 12,751 shares to 72,949 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 436,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 821,524 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Ltd invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Gru holds 0.03% or 368,753 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 28,923 shares stake. Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma invested in 7.16 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Victory Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Comerica Bancorporation owns 251,096 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 903,128 were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,379 shares stake. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 915,971 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Stevens Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 33,935 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.63M shares. Gotham Asset Ltd reported 85,820 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 15,963 shares. 30,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Retail Bank holds 8,437 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Sadoff Management Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 660 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv reported 22,332 shares. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh reported 4,991 shares stake. Factory Mutual Insur Co owns 0.68% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 146,000 shares. Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 5.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,121 shares. Hartford Finance Mngmt holds 0.81% or 6,193 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advisors Lc has 0.82% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,814 shares. Spinnaker Tru accumulated 2,565 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management owns 46,010 shares. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Management Ltd has 0.99% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 58,822 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited accumulated 261,138 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,970 shares.

