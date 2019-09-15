Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Position in At&T (T) Raised by $528,000; Generation Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Acuity Brands (AYI) Position as Share Value Declined

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 13,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 3.37 million shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465.23 million, down from 3.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 288,394 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03M, up from 164,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59 million shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32M for 12.93 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

