Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Costco Whsl (COST) Share Price Rose, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.15 Million Its Stake

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 4,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,924 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72M, up from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05 million shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,934 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

