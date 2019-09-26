Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Maintains Position in Apple (AAPL); Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake by $122.99 Million; Stock Value Rose

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12M, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.59. About 4.01 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 936,117 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.30 million, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 108,344 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 215,300 shares to 3.68 million shares, valued at $173.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Malaysia Etf by 375,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36 million for 36.28 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

